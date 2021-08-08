Megan Thee Stallion Credits College for Keeping Her 'Head on Straight'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has credited studying at college while being a Grammy-winning rap megastar for keeping her "head straight."

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker is due to graduate with a degree in health administration from Texas Southern University later this year (21) and being a student has ensured she hasn't gotten too big for her boots.

Megan told People, "School has kept me grounded. I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight."

In February, Meghan reassured her social media followers that she's committed to her studies despite her chart success, after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition.

The "WAP" star, who eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in Houston, wrote, "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe. (sic)"

Megan is thrilled that she's managing to prove her doubters wrong by balancing her studies with her music career, adding, "They swore I wasn't gone get that degree (laughing emojis) SIKE. (sic)"

She's determined to get her college degree to honor her late mother. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mum to be proud," she said.

"She saw me going to school before she passed... My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school," the femcee continued. "I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."