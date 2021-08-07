Britney's Father Blames Jodi Montgomery for Putting Daughter in Mental Hospital

Instagram Celebrity

According to Jamie Spears, his superstar daughter Britney Spears was only put under a 5150 psychiatric hold because co-conservator told him the singer was 'mentally sick.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Spears has filed paperwork disputing claims from his daughter Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, about his alleged conservatorship abuse.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie brushes off "unsubstantiated, vague accusations," by Rosengart.

The pop star's father claims his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

He also asserts he's "dutifully and faithfully served as the Conservator of his daughter's Estate without any blemishes on his record."

As proof of how he really has Britney's best interests at heart, he insists her estate was in deep debt and facing millions of dollars in lawsuits before he came on board, but is now worth more than $60 million (£43 million).

Britney, meanwhile, has alleged she was forced to perform and do paid meet-and-greets with the public against her will.

Jamie is objecting to her quest to have him removed as conservator as soon as possible.

The court documents also reveal that Jodi Montgomery, who's been running the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer's personal affairs while her father manages the money side, previously claimed that Britney is far from being of sound mind.

Jamie reports Jodi called him on 9 July (21) to tell him his daughter sounded "very distraught" and expressed concern about Britney's recent behaviour and overall mental health. Jodi reportedly told him his celebrity daughter was not "timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors."

Montgomery then suggested putting the star under a 5150 psychiatric hold, in which a person with a mental illness can be detained against their will for up to 72 hours in a psychiatric unit.

The documents also include Jodi's assertions that Britney has been lying in recent court statements about the oppressiveness of the conservatorship. Montgomery claims that her charge is "mentally sick."

The next scheduled court date for the conservatorship battle is in September (21).