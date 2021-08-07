Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

WENN Music

Dave Grohl and his bandmates troll the religious extremist group from Westboro Baptist Church as the conservative people are waiting outside their concert with hate-filled signs.

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters performed the Bee Gees disco classic "You Should Be Dancing" for protestors outside a concert in Kansas on Thursday (05Aug21).

In response to being targetted yet again by members of the Westboro Baptist Church, who routinely show up at events with hate-filled signs, the band donned its Dee Gees disco attire and performed on a flatbed truck outside Bonner Springs' Azura Amphitheater near Kansas City, Kansas.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do," frontman Dave Grohl told the angry church members picketing outside the venue.

"The way I look at it, I love everybody. That's what you're supposed to do... I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn't be hating. You should be dancing!"

The "Everlong" hitmakers have clashed with the group before - in 2016, they broke out the classic Rick Astley song "Never Gonna Give You Up".

Dave told the audience at the time, "Why don't we just f**king Rickroll their a**? Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I'm saying?"

Foo Fighters returned to the live stage for the first time since pandemic when they performed at Madison Square Garden in New York in June. They were joined by Dave Chappelle back then. Fans were required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend the show.

They, however, were forced to call off their show in Los Angeles the following month after one of their crew members tested positive for the virus.