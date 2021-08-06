 
 

Lamar Odom Admits to Pushing Himself 'Too Hard' After Canceling Facebook Gig Due to 'Exhaustion'

After canceling his appearance on 'Addiction Talk' due to 'exhaustion and dehydration,' the former NBA star shares that he has to 'rest and regroup' to come back 'stronger.'

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom has canceled his appearance on a Facebook Live show "Addiction Talk" due to "exhaustion" and "dehydration." In a new social media post, the former NBA star admitted to pushing himself a "little too hard."

On Thursday, August 5, the 41-year-old took to his Instagram account to break his silence after he canceled his appearance on the show. "Being mentally fit is just as important as being physically fit," the former athlete began. He then pointed out the importance of knowing "your limit." He wrote, "It's okay to push yourself to get great results, but you have to know your limits. I pushed a little too hard and now I have to rest and regroup so I can come back stronger and in this case wiser."

Announcing his absence on the Facebook show was his management. "Due to exhaustion and dehydration from working out and basketball camps Lamar will not be appearing tonight on his live with @americanaddictioncenters," his agency said on Wednesday, August 4 on Lamar's Instagram page. The statement continued to read, "We ask that you lift him to the light and hold him there as he rests and heals. ~ The Management."

In the post, his management team also shared, "Due to health reasons, Lamar Odom is unable to join 'Addiction Talk' this evening. Once it is rescheduled, we'll share the updated information." The management ended the post with some hashtags, "#Love #Rest #Heal #Regroup #Recharge #Champion #Basketball #Fighter #Boxer #Training #Push #Survivor #Recovery #Addiction #SoberLife #Growth #Happy."

Confirming the news was also the show's host Joy Sutton. Joy revealed that Lamar and his management team canceled his appearance "at the last minute" over health concerns. During the stream, the host revealed, "Just moments ago we received information from his team, the agency that works with him, that let us know that he won't be able to join us tonight due to some health concerns."

"We've been told that he's dealing with dehydration and exhaustion, and I can tell you that he did want to be here tonight," Joy continued. Until now, the event has yet to be rescheduled.

Related Posts
