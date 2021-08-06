 
 

Sydney Sweeney Admits to Having 'S**tty Day' When Breaking Down in Tears Over 'Ugly' Comments

Sydney Sweeney Admits to Having 'S**tty Day' When Breaking Down in Tears Over 'Ugly' Comments
Discussing the negative comments she received online, the 'Euphoria' actress points out that it's important for people to remember that what they say can 'affect' and 'hurt' others.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on her emotional response to mean comments that said she looked like "muppet" and "ugly." In a new interview, the "Euphoria" actress said that she had "s**tty" day when she tearfully called out the online bully.

"Two things. First, I was having a horrible day to begin with. I had a really s**tty day, and it was kind of one of those cherry-on-top things, that kind of pushes you over," the 23-year-old said in her new interview with Story + Rain. She further explained, "In high school, when I was, I think, a freshman, one of the girls my age killed herself because of social media and bullying."

Sydney continued recounting her bad experience, "When I was in middle school I was bullied really badly, and my parents ended up sending the police to school. I think that people forget how hurtful strong words on social media can be, and that it truly does have horrible effects on people." The "Nocturne" actress added, "They forget that behind the pictures and the videos that they see of celebrities or even normal people, are real people who have feelings."

Sydney then highlighted, "They may not think the same things about themselves that everyone else puts on them." She went on pointing out that words can hurt people, saying, "It's important for people to remember that things hurt, and what they say can affect people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney revealed that she couldn't find "fun" in social media anymore. "It's definitely not as fun as it used to be, unfortunately. I used to feel very free with posting whatever," the actress said. On the reason why, she explained, "Most of my family follows me, so a lot of what I post is for them to be able to follow my life. Then I forget that there are way more people than them looking at what I'm doing."

Sydney admitted that she did "second guess" after making a post to her social media account. "I definitely second guess myself a lot when posting. It almost feels disgusting that I'm having to second guess posting something so stupid like that. And I've definitely noticed people just like trying to piss you off," she said.

Sydney's statement came after she took to Instagram Live to address a viral Twitter post that negatively criticized her look. Fighting back her tears, she said during the livestream, "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly. I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

"I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'you shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f**king person!" she continued sharing her thoughts. She added, "I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie." Before ending her live session, she declared, "People need to be nicer on social media because this is really f**ked up."

