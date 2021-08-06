Shannon Sharpe Under Fire After Defending Dr. Dre for Refusing to Help His Homeless Daughter

WENN/ Facebook/FayesVision Celebrity

After LaTanya Young's interview about her financial struggles went viral, the former professional football player accuses her of 'trying to shame her father into taking care of responsibilities she created.'

AceShowbiz - Shannon Sharpe has sparked backlash over his recent comments about Dr. Dre's eldest daughter. After defending the music mogul for refusing to help his homeless child LaTanya Young, the former professional football player found himself getting dragged on Twitter.

On late Wednesday evening, August 4, the "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" co-host retweeted an article about LaTanya. Along with it, he wrote, "A 38yr old grown woman trying to shame her father into taking care of responsibilities she created."

Shortly after Shannon shared the tweet, many users slammed him for his lack of empathy. One in particular wrote, "The daughter of a billionaire should not be homeless." Another noted, "The way y'all cheerleading for a billionaire is crazy." An individual chimed in, "He's billionaire. She's his daughter. This should never be OK and you shouldn't be celebrating it."

Shannon even set aside time to respond to his attackers. He responded to the third's reply by saying, "With the opportunities he's presented her, she should have 2-3 businesses." After one user commented, "All I can say is as a father I'd never want or would leave my child homeless," the sports pundit hit back, "Where's her mom."

Dr. Dre himself was also blasted by Twitter users for abandoning his kid despite his $820 million wealth. This arrived after LaTanya told Daily Mail that she's been living in a rental car. "I've been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash," she told the outlet. "My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me."

"I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while," the single mother of four went on. "The car is a pretty penny... It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."

LaTanya claimed she has been "reaching out to [her] dad for help." However, his lawyer "has said that [her] dad doesn't want to help [her] because [she's] spoken about him in the press." She continued, "I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't. I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn't want anything to do with them."