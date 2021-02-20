 
 

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Congratulations are in order for Kyle Newman as he has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cyn amid his messy divorce and child custody battles with estranged wife.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman has become a father for the third time after his singer girlfriend Cyn gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday (18Feb21).

Newman, who is already dad to James, seven, and Leo, five, with his actress ex, started dating Cyn after the Covid-19 pandemic began, with the "I'll Still Have Me" star calling him her "soulmate" in a post on Valentine's Day earlier this month.

Confirming the arrival of their first child together, Cyn shared a picture of herself with Kyle and the new tot, as she wrote, "Surprise! I'm a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."

She was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from her fans, many of whom questioned how she'd been able to keep her pregnancy a surprise.

The baby news comes after Newman and King split in May 2019, after 13 years of marriage. Although the pair allegedly tried to settle the matter beginning in June, a resolution was not reached, and their divorce battle started to become bitter - with Newman filing for sole custody of their children in November (20).

However, he and King currently share joint legal and physical custody of James and Leo until their next court hearing, with the actress' lawyers accusing Newman of painting a "false narrative" about his former wife with the filing.

In his latest document, Kyle Newman claimed his estranged wife emptied their joint bank accounts, leaving him "with minimal access to funds" and putting him in "financially dire straits."

As a stay-at-home father to their kids, Kyle said it's hard for him to pay his legal fees and demanded Jaime help him with the expenses.

