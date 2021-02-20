Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress is reported to have 'had no idea' that her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, had a secret girlfriend named Cyn and was expecting a child with her 'until right before the holidays.'

AceShowbiz - Jaime King's relationship with her estranged husband might have taken an amicable turn. While it was reported that she found Kyle Newman's new romance and baby news as "a big shock," the "Hart of Dixie" actress was also said to have congratulated him for welcoming his first child with his "secret girlfriend."

"Jaime was completely unaware of the pregnancy up until right before the holidays," a source first explained the situation between the exes to Us Weekly. The source further elaborated, "She had no idea he even had this secret girlfriend or even that Cyn was pregnant. It was a big shock for her."

A second source, however, suggested otherwise. This source claimed that the 41-year-old actress and her beau, Sennett Devermont, have given the new parents "kind congratulations." The insider spilled, "Jaime met Cynthia many months ago and even visited with them on Christmas Day."

"Kyle's No. 1 commitment is the health and well-being of his children and a positive co-parenting relationship with Jaime," the source additionally pointed out. "The temporary restraining order was dropped in June. Kyle and Jaime have been amicably co-parenting ever since."

Someone close to Kyle additionally disclosed that Jaime "knew [the 44-year-old filmmaker and his new girlfriend] were together for a while." Still, the "Sin City" actress "was definitely not happy when she found out about the pregnancy."

In the meantime, the first insider noted that "[Jaime]'s been trying to move on and get this divorce over with and Kyle continues to hold it up. He's been making it difficult for her." The source also revealed that they share "custody of the kids for now" and "won't know the final agreement until the divorce is finalized."

These claims about Jaime came out after Kyle welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend on Thursday, February 18. Making public the happy news was the new mom who shared an Instagram picture of herself with Kyle and the infant. "Surprise! I'm a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman," so read the caption of the post.

After 13 years of marriage, Jaime filed for divorce from Kyle in May 2020. Their divorce battle grew more bitter in November as Kyle made a request for sole custody of their kids, James and Leo. Since then until the next court hearing, the estranged couple would have to share joint legal and physical custody of their boys.