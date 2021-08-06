Tom Parker Gives Update on His Condition After Last Few Days of 'Dread and Worry' Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The Wanted star celebrates his 33rd birthday with some good news as he reveals his condition is stable after spending the last couple of days filled with 'dread and worry.'

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former The Wanted star Tom Parker celebrated his 33rd birthday with a good health gift - his tumour has slightly reduced and his condition is stable.

The singer, who revealed in October (20) he had been diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma, had a scan on his birthday on Wednesday (04Aug21), and has shared the good news with fans on social media.

"The last couple of days have been filled with dread and worry but I'm pleased to announce that the results of yesterday's scan (lovely birthday present), are stable with a slight reduction in the tumour if anything," he wrote.

"I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work etc but overall a great day. Thanks to all our healthcare team. You are truly wonderful. And thank you all you lovely people out there sending love and support. It really is so appreciated. Time to celebrate."

Tom is making a documentary about his terminal brain cancer battle and planning a fundraising concert to benefit Stand Up to Cancer and the National Brain Appeal.

"It's time to raise awareness and increase the money available for research and if I can help do that with this project then I'll be a very happy man!" the father of two said recently. "I'm determined to fight the disease and the terrible situation of the chronically low level of research that goes towards finding a cure and treatment for glioblastoma."