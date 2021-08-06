 
 

Wrestler Bobby Eaton Dies at 62 Following Hospitalization

Celebrity

The member of wrestling team The Midnight Express has passed away at the age of 62, several weeks after his wife Donna died in late June before he was hospitalized after a fall.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wrestler 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton has died, aged 62.

Eaton, who fought under the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) banners, passed away on Wednesday night (04Aug21), according to his sister, who revealed the sad news on social media.

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my little brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," Debbie Eaton wrote on Thursday. "When I find out all the details, I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, (most) loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him."

During his career, which began in 1976, Eaton was part of the Midnight Express tag team with "Sweet" Stan Lane and Dennis Condrey.

Eaton's wife, Donna, passed away in late June (21), a month before Bobby was hospitalised after a fall. The couple had been married for more than 30 years.

NWA officials have released a statement following the news of Eaton's death. It reads, "The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered."

Tributes poured in for Bobby following his passing.

"RIP Bobby Eaton. A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling," wrote fellow wrestler Frankie Kazarian on Twitter. "A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir."

