Gemma Chan and Boyfriend Dominic Cooper Feed Medical Workers During Pandemic

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress and her actor boyfriend have volunteered to serve meal for the frontline medical workers in United Kingdom during Covid-19 health crisis.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Gemma Chan and her boyfriend Dominic Cooper took meals to frontline medical workers in the U.K. during the COVID pandemic.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star, who has been dating her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Cooper for three years, looks glamorous on cover of the August (21) issue of Vogue U.K., but admits she spent most of the pandemic wearing sweatpants.

"I've loved this time of being in elasticated waists," she said.

But, in between eating "a lot of cheese" and doing jigsaw puzzles during lockdown, she and Dominic volunteered for Cook-19, a non-profit organisation that provided cooked meals to National Health Services workers.

"We were just the guys who turned up with the flapjacks (pancakes) and the food," she explained. "The porters would recognise us, but just in terms of, 'Oh, it's you guys' - the food couriers who sometimes had stolen a sausage roll or two.' "

News of the couple's efforts was first reported in April 2020 after Gemma posted images of herself and Dominic making their deliveries.

"80 meals delivered to the incredible NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital on behalf of @donate_cook_19. We're so grateful for everything you're doing," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Please be assured that we are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines as advised by an NHS doctor in all parts of the cooking and delivery process."