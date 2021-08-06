Rita Ora to Move to L.A. With New Boyfriend Taika Waititi

WENN Celebrity

The 'Hot Right Now' singer is rumored to live with her new beau in Los Angeles as their relationship heat up after they were first romantically linked in March.

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora is reportedly relocating to Los Angeles to live with Taika Waititi.

Although the singer and actress splashed out on a lavish new home in London just last year (20), she has apparently decided that her future is in L.A. with her director boyfriend Taika.

"Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"But it's become increasingly obvious for her that L.A. is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable."

"Last year, Rita left the U.K. and hasn't been back since. It feels a bit like there are some bad memories in London and she's happy to start afresh in L.A. where there are loads of new opportunities."

"Her boyfriend Taika is based in L.A. too, so when she's been there working recently they have been spending a lot of time together."

"Obviously she still has lots of friends and family in the U.K. but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."

Rita and Taika were first spotted together in Australia in April (21), but it has been reported that they started dating in March.

Rita split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the U.K. for Australia to film "The Voice".

Her other exes included reality TV star Rob Kardashian and DJ Calvin Harris.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi made their red carpet debut as a couple recently at the premiere of his new movie "The Suicide Squad".