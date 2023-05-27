 

Gemma Chan Refuses to Follow Trend for 'Skinny' Eyebrows

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress won't be joining the masses in following the returning trend for finer eyebrows because she knows the struggle to grow them back.

  • May 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gemma Chan hates having "skinny brows." The 40-year-old actress vows she won't be following the returning trend for finer eyebrows because it took "so long" for the hair to re-grow when she tried it the first time around.

"The brows. 100%. I had skinny brows in the late '90s and early 2000s, and it took so long for them to grow back. I know the trend is kind of coming back, but I think I'm going to skip that one. If you've done it the first time, it's like, 'I can sit this one out,' " Gemma told InStyle.com when asked if she has any beauty regrets.

But the "Crazy Rich Asians" star would welcome a return of the "dramatic" hairstyles of the 1960s, though she admitted it would be too "high maintenance" to stick to for a long period of time.

She said, "I love the '60s era. For some of the hairstyles, they really went for it; women would go to the hairdresser and get their hair set and it would be a whole thing. That would be fun - not all the time, because I think it's quite high maintenance - but it would be great to see some of those incredible, dramatic kinds of looks."

During a busy few days at the Cannes Film Festival, Gemma admitted she has to "shift" her beauty routine in order to try and keep her skin in as good condition as possible. She said, "It does shift a little bit. I always end up coming to the festival and having great aspirations to get a lot of sleep. Then, you get here sleep-deprived and jet-lagged."

"So the crucial things for me are all about prepping the skin. That includes anything cryotherapy-related and anything to de-puff. I have all the tools and gadgets, the roller that I keep in the fridge, the ice globes, a vibrating device for my eye area, and a cooling face mask as well. I also always bring my own tea because no one does tea like the English."

