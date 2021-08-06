 
 

Kate Bosworth and Husband 'Deeply Grateful for One Another' as They Decide to Split

The 'Remember the Titans' actress has parted ways with her director husband Michael Polish after eight years of marriage, insisting that the split is amicable.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Bosworth and her director husband Michael Polish have split after nearly eight years of marriage.

The actress has confirmed the news in a lengthy post on her social media, confessing it has been a "great honor" to experience "love like this."

"The beginning is often the best part of love," the "Superman Returns" star writes. "Fireworks, magnets, rebellion - the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago."

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely."

She added, "Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth. Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

Insisting the split is amicable and friendly, Kate reveals, "We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize... we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down."

The couple met on the set of "Big Sur" in 2011 and wed in August 2013. Kate and Michael have no kids together, but the filmmaker has a daughter from his first marriage.

