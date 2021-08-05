This Is Why Fetty Wap 'Hates' to Post Pics of His Children on Social Media

Instagram Celebrity

When revealing the reason why he wants to keep his kids under the spotlight, the 'Trap Queen' rapper unveils a screenshot of a DM from a 'weird' stranger.

AceShowbiz - Fetty Wap admitted that "hates" to post anything about his children on social media. When revealing the reason behind his decision, the "Trap Queen" rapper unveiled a screenshot of a DM from a stranger.

The 30-year-old, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, shared the snap in question on his Instagram Story. In the chat box, there was a message that read, "How's ur n****r daughter [three crying laughing emojis]."

Alongside the photo, Fetty argued, "This the weird s**t... one of the main reasons I hated posting my children kause ppl like this." Instead of condemning the sender, the MC noted, "It's kool though ima pray for you gang."

Fetty himself has just lost one of his six kids, Lauren. Revealing the devastating news was Lauren's mom Turquoise Miami on August 1. Sharing a video of the kid swimming, she wrote, "This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

It was not until two days later Fetty broke his silence on his daughter's death. "She's good. My baby's happy now," he said during an Instagram Live. Calling Lauren "my shorty" and "twin," he showed a picture of her and kissed it. "That's my little twin right there," he pointed out.

Fetty and Turquoise have yet to disclose Lauren's cause of death. It's also unclear when the 4-year-old passed away. However, multiple reports suggested that she died in July. The hip-hop star, meanwhile, apparently hinted at the loss after performing at the Rolling Loud Festival on July 25. "LoLo daddy did that s***for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his tribute which was shared on Instagram Story.