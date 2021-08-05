 
 

Susan Sarandon on Future Romantic Relationship: I'm Forever Hopeful, Not Desperate

WENN/JRP
More than a decade after splitting from ex-boyfriend Tim Robbins, the 'Thelma and Louise' star breaks down what traits she is looking for in a future partner.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Susan Sarandon fears her hopes of finding another great romance are over. The 74-year-old "Thelma & Louise" star has been looking for love ever since she and ex-boyfriend Tim Robbins split in 2009, and now she insists she's done with dating.

"I would like to have a travel companion, male, female - age doesn't matter, but I would like to find someone who's up for an adventure kind of attitude," the actress tells People. "And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is."

"I guess my point is I'm pretty open, but I don't know. COVID isn't exactly the most perfect dating situation to be finding people. So, I don't know, but I'm pretty happy making memories with my kids."

"In terms of a romantic relationship, I don't know. That window may have closed, but I'm forever hopeful - but not desperate."

The star was married to actor Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979, and she also enjoyed romances with Franco Amurri - the father of her 36-year-old daughter Eva Amurri - and Robbins, who is dad to her two sons Jack Henry Robbins, 32, and Miles Robbins, 29.

Susan's last major relationship was with director Jonathan Bricklin. They split in 2015.

In March, Susan admitted on Dear Media's "Divorced Not Dead" podcast that she is happy being single. "I'm kind of getting off on being by myself," she claimed. "I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over."

