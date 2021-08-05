J.J. Abrams' 'The Shining' Spin-Off Series May Go to Neflix After HBO Max Passes

WENN TV

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Shining" spin-off "Overlook" from J.J. Abrams is reportedly being shopped by Abrams' Bad Robots Prods. and producers of Warner Bros. Television. According to a new report, HBO Max has passed on the new project which chronicles the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

Deadline states that the planned show is closing in on a new home after being passed on by HBO Max. Sources claim that the horror series will most likely will be heading to Netflix. Meanwhile, representatives for Bad Robot, WBTV and Netflix have yet to comment on the report.

Penned by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, horror-thriller "Overlook" is inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's "The Shining". It will exploring the haunted property, which featured in the 1977 novel by Stephen King and subsequent 1980 movie from Stanley Kubric.

The project is originally one of the first three shows Abrams and his Bad Robot banner set up at HBO Max following the production company's $250 million overall deal with parent WarnerMedia. At the time, the network allegedly announced all three had received "production commitments."

It was said that while HBO Max brass liked "Overlook", they didn't think it was a fit for them. They allegedly wanted to focus Abrams and Bad Robot’s energy on IP/franchises for HBO Max, such as "Justice League Dark" and other collaborations, including HBO's "Demimonde and Max's "Subject to Change".

Other shows which were greenlit by former HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly in April 2020 are "Duster" and "Justice League Dark". The latter of them led to the development "Constantine" and "Madame X" shows. The two projects are in the works in the steamer even though they have not been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, "Duster" received a formal series pickup with Josh Holloway starring on the original series.