 
 

J.J. Abrams' 'The Shining' Spin-Off Series May Go to Neflix After HBO Max Passes

J.J. Abrams' 'The Shining' Spin-Off Series May Go to Neflix After HBO Max Passes
WENN
TV

According to a new report, HBO Max has passed on 'Overlook' from Abrams' Bad Robots Prods which chronicles the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Shining" spin-off "Overlook" from J.J. Abrams is reportedly being shopped by Abrams' Bad Robots Prods. and producers of Warner Bros. Television. According to a new report, HBO Max has passed on the new project which chronicles the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

Deadline states that the planned show is closing in on a new home after being passed on by HBO Max. Sources claim that the horror series will most likely will be heading to Netflix. Meanwhile, representatives for Bad Robot, WBTV and Netflix have yet to comment on the report.

Penned by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, horror-thriller "Overlook" is inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's "The Shining". It will exploring the haunted property, which featured in the 1977 novel by Stephen King and subsequent 1980 movie from Stanley Kubric.

  See also...

The project is originally one of the first three shows Abrams and his Bad Robot banner set up at HBO Max following the production company's $250 million overall deal with parent WarnerMedia. At the time, the network allegedly announced all three had received "production commitments."

It was said that while HBO Max brass liked "Overlook", they didn't think it was a fit for them. They allegedly wanted to focus Abrams and Bad Robot’s energy on IP/franchises for HBO Max, such as "Justice League Dark" and other collaborations, including HBO's "Demimonde and Max's "Subject to Change".

Other shows which were greenlit by former HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly in April 2020 are "Duster" and "Justice League Dark". The latter of them led to the development "Constantine" and "Madame X" shows. The two projects are in the works in the steamer even though they have not been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, "Duster" received a formal series pickup with Josh Holloway starring on the original series.

You can share this post!

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Doesn't Let Him Take Their Daughter Because of This Reason

'Bachelorette': Connor B. Defends Greg After Katie Thurston's 'Gaslighting' Accusation
Most Read
Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show
TV

Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

Ellen Pompeo Admits Husband Had 'Really Hard' Time With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scenes

Ellen Pompeo Admits Husband Had 'Really Hard' Time With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scenes

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode