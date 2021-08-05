Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Bring the Duttons to Life in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

WENN/Patricia Schlein TV

The country music duo, who are joined by Sam Elliott in the cast ensemble of '1883', call their casting as James and Margaret Dutton 'the opportunity of a lifetime.'

AceShowbiz - Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star in the prequel to Kevin Costner's hit TV series, "Yellowstone".

In the new series "1883", the country music duo who are married in real life, will play James and Margaret Dutton, the 19th century patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family as they start a new life in the Montana wilderness.

They'll be joined by Sam Elliott, who'll play a tough, no-nonsense cowboy who guides them across the country.

"This is truly a dream job," said country crooner Tim, whose acting credits include "The Blind Side". "The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Faith added. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life." The "Breathe" hitmaker has also shared her excitement by writing in an Instagram post, "Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

The couple's co-star Sam additionally spilled his thought on being a part of the series. In a released statement, he gushed, "It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."