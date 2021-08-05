 
 

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Bring the Duttons to Life in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Bring the Duttons to Life in 'Yellowstone' Prequel
WENN/Patricia Schlein
TV

The country music duo, who are joined by Sam Elliott in the cast ensemble of '1883', call their casting as James and Margaret Dutton 'the opportunity of a lifetime.'

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star in the prequel to Kevin Costner's hit TV series, "Yellowstone".

In the new series "1883", the country music duo who are married in real life, will play James and Margaret Dutton, the 19th century patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family as they start a new life in the Montana wilderness.

They'll be joined by Sam Elliott, who'll play a tough, no-nonsense cowboy who guides them across the country.

"This is truly a dream job," said country crooner Tim, whose acting credits include "The Blind Side". "The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

  See also...

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Faith added. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life." The "Breathe" hitmaker has also shared her excitement by writing in an Instagram post, "Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

The couple's co-star Sam additionally spilled his thought on being a part of the series. In a released statement, he gushed, "It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

You can share this post!

Susan Sarandon on Future Romantic Relationship: I'm Forever Hopeful, Not Desperate

Karlie Kloss 'Overwhelmed With Gratitude' to Celebrate Her 'First Birthday as a Mama' to Son Levi
Most Read
Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show
TV

Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

Ellen Pompeo Admits Husband Had 'Really Hard' Time With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scenes

Ellen Pompeo Admits Husband Had 'Really Hard' Time With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scenes

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode