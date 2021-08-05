Justin Bieber Regrets Promoting Morgan Wallen's Album Amid Backlash Over N-Word Scandal

Instagram Music

The 'Yummy' hitmaker is apologetic for endorsing the 'Dangerous' country music crooner by praising his studio album, insisting he had no idea about the N-word controversy.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has apologised for endorsing Morgan Wallen's music amid the country star's racial slur controversy.

The pop star posted a screenshot of "Dangerous: The Double Album" and wrote, "Love this album" on Wednesday (04Aug21), before realising Wallen was the same guy caught up in a race drama earlier this year.

The country star was caught on camera in January (21), yelling the N-word during a night out with friends. The drama cost him radio play and a suspension from his record label.

Wallen has since apologised, but he has still not been forgiven by many fans.

Bieber quickly removed the post and then added, "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination (sic). I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."

"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person."

Bieber added, "I know that I have apologized for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue I believe it's important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is."