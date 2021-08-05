 
 

Simone Biles to Forever Cherish 'Unique' Experience at Tokyo Olympics

The 24-year-old U.S. gymnast vows to cherish 'unique' experience at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan although it was 'not at all how [she] imagined or dreamed.'

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles left Tokyo with a "full heart" after winning two medals in the Olympics.

The U.S. gymnast took home bronze in the balance beam final and silver alongside her teammates in the Women's Team final, but pulled out of another four events she had been due to take part in citing her mental health.

Following her medal win on Tuesday (03Aug21) - which had been her last opportunity to leave with a medal at the tournament - Simone took to her social media to thank fans for their ongoing support.

"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second olympics would go but blessed to represent the usa," Simone wrote, alongside a picture of a statue of the Olympic rings.

"I'll forever cherish this unique olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful."

She continued, "Leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby! 7 time olympic medalist."

Simone also shared a post on her Instagram story, on which she wrote, "Leaving Tokyo with a full heart."

Her post comes after her coach revealed Simone's aunt on her father's side "unexpectedly" passed away while she was at the Olympic Games.

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi said, "That was another one, I was like, 'Oh my God. This week needs to be over.' I asked her what do you need. And she said, 'I just need some time.' I said, 'You call me, text me if you need anything I'll be here. Whatever that is.' "

"She called her parents. She said, 'There's nothing I can do from over here. So I'm just going to finish my week and when I get home we'll deal with it.' "

Simone had "two sessions" with Team USA's sports psychologist before being cleared to compete on Tuesday and her coach said she has been "openly talking about therapy."

Cecile added, "I think honestly we all should do it. No shame on it."

