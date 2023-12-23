Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens After Backlash for Saying He's the 'Catch' in Their Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The artistic gymnast shows her support for her husband through social media as he responds to criticism over his comments in which he insisted that he didn't know who she was at first.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles has shown her loyalty to her husband amid criticism over his comments on their relationship. The Olympic medalist has publicly supported Jonathan Owens, who came under fire after claiming that he's the "catch" in their marriage.

Responding to the backlash, the NFL star said he was "unbothered." On Thursday, December 21, he posted pictures from their wedding and wrote in the caption, "Unbothered ... Just know we locked in over here," adding a smiling face with tear emoji and a heart emoji.

Simone then commented on the post, "[a crossed fingers emoji] [a lips emoji] for life." She also shared Jonathan's post on her Instagram Story.

As for what prompted the backlash, during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast alongside his wife, Jonathan claimed he "didn't know who she was" back in 2020 when they first connected after matching on the Raya dating app.

"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," he recalled. "The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.' "

Asked by co-host Channing Crowder how it was possible that he didn't know Simone considering her notoriety, the NFL star explained, "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August." He added, "So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her compete]."

The Green Bay Packers strong safety was later asked whether he believes he is the catch in his relationship with Simone, to which he replied, "I always say that the men are the catch." He went on stressing that he "was fighting" against his natural feeling of being "afraid to commit" at that point in his life. "I'm like, 'It's kinda early.' But you know, it happens when you least expect it. When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night," he said.

Despite Simone's defense of her husband, Jonathan's post was still inundated with negative remarks from critics. One of them wrote, "YOU are Mr. Simone Biles. Act like it." A second simply dubbed his claims "Embarrassing."

"I literally had no idea who you were besides 'Simon's husband' I had to google your name. I still don't even know what sport you play or your team. But keep trying I guess," a third claimed, as a fourth user echoed the sentiment, "It was criiiinnnngyyyyy this is cringy I didn't even know you played football.... Like for the nfl you THOUGHT WE knew you how many tds and medals you got miss mamasss I'm sorry mrs mamas tf."

Another added, "i literally had to look up your name. my google search history is 'simone biles husband'. i am literally from green bay. get real dude. how can YOU be the catch/ the prize when this woman is known worldwide for being an incredibly talented gymnast and an amazing human. i'd be so embarrassed if i were you. i can't believe you're fumbling an olympic gold medalist and the top woman athlete (3x in a row). Crazy."

Jonathan and Simone tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. A few days later, they hosted a second wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

