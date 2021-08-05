The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

Facebook Music

The Dexter Holland-fronted band have reportedly parted ways with their drummer Pete Parada after he decided not to get Covid-19 vaccination over fears of side effects.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers The Offspring have reportedly dismissed their drummer, Pete Parada, due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Parada, who has been with the group since 2007, revealed the news in a lengthy Twitter post on Tuesday (03Aug21), and explained why he had decided not to get the jab.

"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," the rocker wrote. "I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me, so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime."

Talking about his dismissal from The Offspring, he added, "Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows.

"I have no negative feelings towards my band. They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. (I'm) wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I'm heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

His former bandmates have yet to comment on Parada's departure.