 
 

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine
Facebook
Music

The Dexter Holland-fronted band have reportedly parted ways with their drummer Pete Parada after he decided not to get Covid-19 vaccination over fears of side effects.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers The Offspring have reportedly dismissed their drummer, Pete Parada, due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Parada, who has been with the group since 2007, revealed the news in a lengthy Twitter post on Tuesday (03Aug21), and explained why he had decided not to get the jab.

"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," the rocker wrote. "I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me, so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime."

  See also...

Talking about his dismissal from The Offspring, he added, "Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows.

"I have no negative feelings towards my band. They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. (I'm) wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I'm heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

His former bandmates have yet to comment on Parada's departure.

You can share this post!

Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
Related Posts
The Offspring Star Finally Can See Clearly for First Time 'in Forever' After Second Eye Surgery

The Offspring Star Finally Can See Clearly for First Time 'in Forever' After Second Eye Surgery

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Artist of the Week: KSI

Artist of the Week: KSI

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Ariana Grande 'Can't Wait' to Entertain Fortnite Players at Rift Tour Concert

Ariana Grande 'Can't Wait' to Entertain Fortnite Players at Rift Tour Concert

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour