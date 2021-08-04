Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The Rachel Green depicter on 'Friends' says in a new interview that it's such 'a real shame' knowing there are many people and 'anti-vaxxers' who 'don't listen to the facts.'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston only wants to hang out with people who already got vaccinated for COVID-19. Revealing that she cut off those who are against coronavirus vaccines, the Rachel Green depicter on "Friends" said it's "unfortunate" that she was forced to do so.

The 52-year-old actress made the revelation when sitting down with InStyle. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate."

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," the ex-wife of Brad Pitt went on. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer also divulged that she got some "news fatigue" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've really had to stop [keeping it on too much]. We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity," she explained.

Jennifer has been an advocate for COVID-19 health protocol. Back in June 2020, she urged her fans to "wear a damn mask." Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," she added. "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate."

"The Morning Show" star then concluded, "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."