 
 

Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After Accused of Being Transphobic for Exposing Tyga

Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After Accused of Being Transphobic for Exposing Tyga
Instagram
Celebrity

A day after she urged the rapper and her ex-boyfriend to admit that he 'loves trans,' a rep for the former music video vixen says that she would never 'purposely speak negatively about Tyga online.'

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is keeping her hands clean from the drama surrounding her recent tweets. After accused of being transphobic with her posts in which she outed Tyga for allegedly liking trans women, the model has denied that she posted the disparaging tweets about her ex-boyfriend.

One day after Blac's Twitter account dropped the bombshell claims about the rapper, a representative for the socialite claimed that her account was hacked and she was not responsible for the tweets in question. "Unfortunately, Blac Chyna's Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online," so the rep told The Shade Room, before apologizing for the remarks.

The rep issued the statement after Blac's Twitter account made a shocking allegation about Tyga on Monday. "Tyga loves Trans , me 2 [red lips emoji," so read the tweet posted on the 33-year-old mother of two's social media account. Urging the rapper to come clean, a follow-up tweet said, "Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!"

  See also...

Blac later came under fire as many took issue with her possibly outing her ex. "I don't know if Tyga dates trans women, but this tweet is exactly the BS behavior that puts Black trans women in danger when you out there shaming Black men for being attracted to trans women," one wrote.

Some others accused her of being transphobic. "and no blac chyna isn't 'outing' tyga, she's just being a weirdo. trans women are women that's a heterosexual man and who he wanna sleep with (that's of age with his nasty a**) is his business," one commented. Another added, "Tyga never dissed trans people even with the allegations so it makes Blac Chyna just look pressed."

Bobby Lytes also weighed in on Blac's tweets, writing on his own page, "When females like Blac Chyna for example use transgender people as a weapon to humiliate heterosexual male, that further demonstrates how some cis women perceive transgender women, even though they may said 'I love them too' it's still offensive." He went on questioning the motive behind such tweets, "& then why mention it?"

You can share this post!

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

Margot Robbie Wears Quirky Chanel Jumpsuit at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Lil Twin

Blac Chyna Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Lil Twin

Blac Chyna Claims Unaired 'KUWTK' Footage Proves Her Innocence in Rob Kardashian Assault Case

Blac Chyna Claims Unaired 'KUWTK' Footage Proves Her Innocence in Rob Kardashian Assault Case

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren