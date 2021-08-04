 
 

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

CBS/Instagram
Fans of the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer are fuming after her 2017 kidney transplant is seemingly mocked in a scene on the latest season of 'The Good Wife' spin-off.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez fans are furious after a scene in U.S. TV series "The Good Fight" made light of her kidney transplant.

Devotees of the "Good for You" singer took offence over the fourth episode of the legal drama's fifth season which aired last month (Jul21).

The storyline featured a discussion about the sort of inappropriate jokes which might get someone "cancelled," with characters suggesting such taboo topics as necrophilia, autism, and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

Supporters of Selena, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as part of her battle with lupus, are raging about the slight on social media, and a #RespectSelenaGomez hashtag is now trending.

"This woman deserves all the love and happiness, it's so sad how people use a hurtful moment for her just for nasty jokes, put some respect on her name (sic)," tweeted one fan.

Another shared, "The kidney transplant was a life threatening situation and i don't understand how it could ever cross someone's mind to make fun of it (sic)."

It's not the first time TV writers have been called out for trying to turn the operation into a punchline. Last year (20), producers of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot were forced to apologise for scenes also involving characters gossiping about the major surgical procedure, which were subsequently removed.

And earlier this year, representatives for Chinese series "Who's the Murderer?" apologised after doctoring Selena's post-surgery snapshot with her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa by swapping out their faces for characters from the show.

