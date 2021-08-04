Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Instagram Celebrity

The TV star hopes to get pregnant as she plans to undergo womb transplant surgery, several months after she went under the knife for sex reassignment earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - International TV personality Jessica Alves wants to undergo womb transplant surgery so she can fall pregnant.

The 37-year-old star underwent sex reassignment surgery in February (21) and now she is determined to "find a way" to get pregnant and become the first transgender woman to achieve a dream of becoming a biological mum.

She told Closer magazine, "Even if it cost a million pounds to have one, I'd find a way to do it. I would love a baby that has my own genes and blood, and I have my frozen sperm so I could use that for IVF."

"All I wanted was to be a woman and having gender reassignment surgery was the happiest day of my life."

The Brazilian star admits she would feel "complete" if she was able to give birth to her own baby, adding, "Having a womb would be even better... I would love to have a brood of children. I would make me so happy to be called 'mummy.' "

Womb transplants are still considered to be groundbreaking procedures and were originally developed to help women, who are without a uterus or whose reproductive organs are damaged, conceive.

Meanwhile, the former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant recently admitted she is "desperate" to lose her virginity as a woman but has so far not been "very lucky" when trying to find love on dating apps.

"I am desperate to lose my virginity after my sex change surgery and I have been on the hunt for the right guy, but no luck," she said.

"I've been using (dating app) Tinder in order to chat to those who are supposed to be a match, but I haven’t been very lucky. My account often gets banned because users report me thinking that it isn't a real profile."