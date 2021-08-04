Noel Clarke Leaves Production Company Following Sexual Misconduct Scandal

WENN Celebrity

The 'Bulletproof' actor has decided to give up his position at the production company, Unstoppable Film and TV, after he was hit with multiple misconduct allegations.

AceShowbiz - Noel Clarke has stepped down from his TV production company as he continues to experience the fallout of the sexual misconduct claims made against him.

The actor and screenwriter was accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment in an expose published in The Guardian in April (21) with the alleged victims claiming they were subjected to inappropriate actions from Clarke, who they met in a professional capacity. Clarke strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Following the allegations against Clarke, his production company Unstoppable Film and TV's backer All3Media launched their own investigation, after which Clarke and Jason Maza - who ran the company with the actor - were apparently both suspended.

A spokesperson for All3Media told Variety, "Noel Clarke has left Unstoppable Film and TV. Jason Maza has also left the company."

After forming Unstoppable in 2007, the organisation produced over 10 movies, including "Brotherhood", "The Fight", and Sky's cop comedy "Bulletproof", which starred Clarke and Ashley Walters.

According to Variety, many of the production staff at Unstoppable have moved onto other companies, and All3Media is "looking at the various projects that were in development at the London-based outfit, which could move to other companies in the portfolio."

"It's likely that Unstoppable will be wound down," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of "Bulletproof" was canceled by Sky following the misconduct scandal.

A final episode of his other TV drama "Viewpoint" was also yanked off by ITV.

BBC additionally shelved an adaptation of Alex Wheatle's book "Crongton Knights" produced by the actor.

On top of that, he was suspended by BAFTA weeks after he received the organisation's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at a ceremony on 10 April (21).