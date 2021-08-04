Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Balance Beam Final as She Returns to Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old gymnast has added a bronze medal to Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as she returns to the women's balance beam final after pulling out of previous events.

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles has added to the U.S.'s Olympics medal haul with a bronze in the women's balance beam final.

The 24-year-old athlete came third in what was her last opportunity to earn a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday (03Aug21), after earlier pulling out of the women's team final, individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health.

China took the gold and silver medals, for competitors Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing respectively, with the 16-year-old and 18-year-old earning respective scores of 14.633 and 14.233.

Biles placed third with a score of 14.000, while her U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee came in fifth position with a score of 13.866.

It's the second time Simone has won bronze on the beam, after previously coming in third in the competition at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Tuesday's medal win also means she has now tied with Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast ever.

Simone will leave the Tokyo Olympics with two medals - having previously won silver in the Women's Team event alongside her teammates.

Explaining her decision to pull out of the events earlier in the tournament, Simone revealed she has been suffering from the "twisties" - which many gymnasts have described as a form of mental block that stems from disorientation during tumbles and somersaults.