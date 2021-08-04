 
 

Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Balance Beam Final as She Returns to Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Balance Beam Final as She Returns to Competition at Tokyo Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

The 24-year-old gymnast has added a bronze medal to Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as she returns to the women's balance beam final after pulling out of previous events.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles has added to the U.S.'s Olympics medal haul with a bronze in the women's balance beam final.

The 24-year-old athlete came third in what was her last opportunity to earn a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday (03Aug21), after earlier pulling out of the women's team final, individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health.

China took the gold and silver medals, for competitors Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing respectively, with the 16-year-old and 18-year-old earning respective scores of 14.633 and 14.233.

Biles placed third with a score of 14.000, while her U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee came in fifth position with a score of 13.866.

  See also...

It's the second time Simone has won bronze on the beam, after previously coming in third in the competition at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Tuesday's medal win also means she has now tied with Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast ever.

Simone will leave the Tokyo Olympics with two medals - having previously won silver in the Women's Team event alongside her teammates.

Explaining her decision to pull out of the events earlier in the tournament, Simone revealed she has been suffering from the "twisties" - which many gymnasts have described as a form of mental block that stems from disorientation during tumbles and somersaults.

You can share this post!

Coi Leray Has Serious Message for 'Weird' Trolls Mocking Her Over Cereal Freestyle

Priscilla Presley 'Heartbroken' by Mother's Death
Related Posts
Simone Biles to Make Tokyo Olympics Return in Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles to Make Tokyo Olympics Return in Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo

Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo

Simone Biles Realizes She's 'More Than' Gymnastics After Tokyo Olympics Exit

Simone Biles Realizes She's 'More Than' Gymnastics After Tokyo Olympics Exit

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'