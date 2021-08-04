Priscilla Presley 'Heartbroken' by Mother's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The widow of Elvis Presley is mourning the loss of her 'beautiful' mother Anna Lillian Iversen as she pays tribute to the matriarch who passed away at the age of 95.

Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her mother Anna Lillian Iversen, following her death aged 95.

The 76-year-old widow of Elvis Presley told her followers on Instagram that she's been left "heartbroken" following her parent's death, writing, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives."

"She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace. You will always be with us."

Meanwhile, Priscilla's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, also took to the social media site to remember her great-grandmother, sharing a snap of Anna with James Wagner and Priscilla.

"We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana," Riley wrote.

Lily Collins and Megan Gale were among the stars offering Riley support by leaving comments on the post.

News of Riley's great-grandmother's death comes after the family was left devastated last year (20) when her brother Benjamin Keough took his own life at the age of 27.

Riley recently said she was so shocked by her brother's tragic death that she went mute for a couple of weeks. "I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim," she recalled. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous," she added. "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."