John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

Upon learning that 'And Just Like That...' goes on without Samantha Jones, the 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' host questions the point of the show if he doesn't 'have [his] naughty Samantha.'

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Oliver was disappointed that Kim Cattrall won't be a part of "Sex and the City" reboot. Putting "And Just Like That…" on blast, the "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" host insisted that the show is "never gonna work" without the Samantha Jones depicter.

The comedian shared his thoughts in the Sunday, August 1 episode of his show. "No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless that is, that workplace is the 'Sex and the City' reboot. What are you thinking?" he questioned. "It's never going to work without Kim Cattrall."

"It's not that any of you are bad it's that you only work together," he said of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. "I can't appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don't have my naughty Samantha. And I live for Miranda Hobbs, but if she's not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her new Italian lover's d**k, what is the point?"

HBO Max announced "SATC" revival back in January. It stated that the show "will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

As for Kim, she previously announced that she's not interested to reprise her role of Samantha in a third movie after appearing in 2010's "Sex and the City 2". She told Piers Morgan in October 2017, "Another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

Sarah, meanwhile, made it clear that she was against the idea of replacing Kim. In January, a fan commented on her Instagram post, "You are still my hero. please replace or write her out kim/samantha if she is not interested and bring back 'Sex and the City' movie #3. the fans need this." In response, Sarah replied, "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."