 
 

Princess Eugenie's Mom Sarah Ferguson Calls Jack Brooksbank 'Superhero' Despite Controversial Pics

Princess Eugenie's Mom Sarah Ferguson Calls Jack Brooksbank 'Superhero' Despite Controversial Pics
WENN/Pat Denton/John Rainford
Celebrity

Speaking to BBC One's The One Show, the Duchess of York believes that the husband of Prince Eugenie was 'just doing his job' as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila in the photos.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson has reacted to a controversial picture of her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, the husband of her daughter Princess Eugenie. In a new interview, Sarah appeared to defend Jack who was seen partying in Capri just a few months after his wife gave birth to their first son.

Speaking to BBC One's "The One Show" on Monday, the former wife of Prince Andrew believed that Jack was "just doing his job" as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila. "Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," Sarah gushed over the businessman. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually."

The Duchess of York went on to say, "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."

  See also...

Sarah also criticized people and media for reading too much into the pictures. "So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Sarah explained.

In the said pictures, Jack was photographed with three female friends boating and swimming in the Mediterranean. It was said that the 35-year-old royal drank rose and strolled around the Italian coast ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, which he attended as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a sponsor of the pricey ball.

According to Daily Mail, Jack was had a boozy boat ride with model Erica Pelosini, model Maria Buccellati and former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis. At the time, Eugenie was staying in Windsor with their five-month-old baby, August.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August in February. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human," the princess shared. "words can't express." On Father's Day in June, Eugenie praised Jack by calling him "the ultimate father to our boy!!"

You can share this post!

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'
Related Posts
Sarah Ferguson In Talks to Get Her New Novel a 'Bridgerton'-Styled TV Treatment

Sarah Ferguson In Talks to Get Her New Novel a 'Bridgerton'-Styled TV Treatment

Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub

Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub

Sarah Ferguson Suffered From 'Self-Shame' as She's Traumatized by Relentless Media Bullying

Sarah Ferguson Suffered From 'Self-Shame' as She's Traumatized by Relentless Media Bullying

Sarah Ferguson Insists Prince Andrew Is a 'Kind, Good Man'

Sarah Ferguson Insists Prince Andrew Is a 'Kind, Good Man'

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality