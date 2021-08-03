Princess Eugenie's Mom Sarah Ferguson Calls Jack Brooksbank 'Superhero' Despite Controversial Pics

WENN/Pat Denton/John Rainford Celebrity

Speaking to BBC One's The One Show, the Duchess of York believes that the husband of Prince Eugenie was 'just doing his job' as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila in the photos.

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson has reacted to a controversial picture of her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, the husband of her daughter Princess Eugenie. In a new interview, Sarah appeared to defend Jack who was seen partying in Capri just a few months after his wife gave birth to their first son.

Speaking to BBC One's "The One Show" on Monday, the former wife of Prince Andrew believed that Jack was "just doing his job" as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila. "Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," Sarah gushed over the businessman. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually."

The Duchess of York went on to say, "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."

Sarah also criticized people and media for reading too much into the pictures. "So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Sarah explained.

In the said pictures, Jack was photographed with three female friends boating and swimming in the Mediterranean. It was said that the 35-year-old royal drank rose and strolled around the Italian coast ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, which he attended as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a sponsor of the pricey ball.

According to Daily Mail, Jack was had a boozy boat ride with model Erica Pelosini, model Maria Buccellati and former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis. At the time, Eugenie was staying in Windsor with their five-month-old baby, August.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August in February. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human," the princess shared. "words can't express." On Father's Day in June, Eugenie praised Jack by calling him "the ultimate father to our boy!!"