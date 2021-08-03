 
 

LeAnn Rimes Dealing With 'Pretty Heavy Depression' During COVID-19 Lockdown

LeAnn Rimes Dealing With 'Pretty Heavy Depression' During COVID-19 Lockdown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'How Do I Live' songstress reveals that having to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak is a 'very scary experience' for her though she could 'recalibrate in a lot of ways.'

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeAnn Rimes has gotten candid about mental health issues she faced during the COVID-19 lockdown. Reflecting on her darker time, the "How Do I Live" songstress revealed that she struggled with "pretty heavy depression" during the pandemic.

"[I had] some pretty heavy depression," the 38-year-old musician shared during the Tuesday, August 3 episode of "The Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin". She admitted that lockdown was a "very scary experience" for her, though she was able to "recalibrate in a lot of ways." She added, "It's not about an end game," noting that "it's like, this is the human journey."

"I have my whole life, on the road, I've never had this much time at home. Like my nervous system was just like, 'What are we doing?' Even though I meditate and do all the things like I'm still, there was still this kind of energy that's always on," she elaborated on her fear. "That really kind of is my baseline. So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you're going to walk out your door and die."

  See also...

LeAnn has now managed to overcome it though, crediting therapy for it, "but I've now come out of it. … So, I've always found that therapy definitely helps with that." Looking at the positive out of the situation, she shared, "And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it."

After being confined to home for more than a year, LeAnn recently returned to the stage. "I don't think I've ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered," she explained her feeling. "I'm like, oh my God, the experience that I'm having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it's like riding a bike, it didn't feel like there were 16 months in between."

"I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I'm like, this is not the normal experience that I'm supposed to be having," she further divulged. "I've been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life."

LeAnn admitted that it was "quite shocking" to return to the stage and began to recognize the things she needs to do to support herself. "It's been really good for me, this time to understand like, oh, there is a different way of experiencing the world," added.

You can share this post!

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

John Oliver Blasts 'Sex and the City' Reboot, Insists It's 'Never Gonna Work' Without Kim Cattrall
Related Posts
LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Childhood Stardom

LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Childhood Stardom

LeAnn Rimes Relieved When Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Was Exposed

LeAnn Rimes Relieved When Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Was Exposed

LeAnn Rimes Can't Wait to Talk About Her 'Masked Singer' Experience After Winning the Show

LeAnn Rimes Can't Wait to Talk About Her 'Masked Singer' Experience After Winning the Show

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality