LeAnn Rimes Dealing With 'Pretty Heavy Depression' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeAnn Rimes has gotten candid about mental health issues she faced during the COVID-19 lockdown. Reflecting on her darker time, the "How Do I Live" songstress revealed that she struggled with "pretty heavy depression" during the pandemic.

"[I had] some pretty heavy depression," the 38-year-old musician shared during the Tuesday, August 3 episode of "The Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin". She admitted that lockdown was a "very scary experience" for her, though she was able to "recalibrate in a lot of ways." She added, "It's not about an end game," noting that "it's like, this is the human journey."

"I have my whole life, on the road, I've never had this much time at home. Like my nervous system was just like, 'What are we doing?' Even though I meditate and do all the things like I'm still, there was still this kind of energy that's always on," she elaborated on her fear. "That really kind of is my baseline. So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you're going to walk out your door and die."

LeAnn has now managed to overcome it though, crediting therapy for it, "but I've now come out of it. … So, I've always found that therapy definitely helps with that." Looking at the positive out of the situation, she shared, "And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it."

After being confined to home for more than a year, LeAnn recently returned to the stage. "I don't think I've ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered," she explained her feeling. "I'm like, oh my God, the experience that I'm having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it's like riding a bike, it didn't feel like there were 16 months in between."

"I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I'm like, this is not the normal experience that I'm supposed to be having," she further divulged. "I've been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life."

LeAnn admitted that it was "quite shocking" to return to the stage and began to recognize the things she needs to do to support herself. "It's been really good for me, this time to understand like, oh, there is a different way of experiencing the world," added.