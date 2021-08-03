'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns

ABC TV

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's finally time for Hometown dates. In the Monday, August 2 episode of "The Bachelorette", Katie Thurston met families from each of the remaining men in her season in New Mexico. As much as it was exciting for Katie, the dates consisted of drama, catfights and tears.

It kicked off with her first hometown date with Blake. They played darts and also rode a mechanical moose together. While the two had a good time together, Greg wasn't happy about that. It scared him to see Katie bonded with other men.

Meanwhile, Katie was nervous because Blake had yet to tell her that he loved her. Later they met his mother, who asked Katie when she knew she wanted to pursue this. Katie told her that she knew they had chemistry from the start, but Blake's mother was worried that it may be just infatuation.

Katie admitted to Blake's mother that while they were happy together, she told her that they hadn't told each other that they love each other. She revealed she felt it wasn't right for her to say she loved him when she was dating multiple men. Meanwhile, Blake's sister wasn't taking this relationship seriously.

Blake's mother then told him to man up and tell Katie that he loved her if he really was serious with Katie. Katie and Blake later kissed at the limo and Blake told her that he felt good about her but he didn't say he loved her.

As for Justin, his mom wouldn't be traveling there to meet Katie because she didn't believe in the process. That made Justin disappointed because his parents couldn't come, but his two bestfriends came to support him. During the date, Katie and Justin ate some Baltimore crab together before meeting Justin's friends. Still, Katie was worried if Justin was ready for a proposal and marriage. Justin told Katie that he was falling in love with her.

It was then time for Greg to have a Hometown date with Katie. She met Greg's mother, brother Joe and friend Dave and Greg told them that they had immediate connection from the start. Joe liked Katie because he could see Greg looking so happy with her. Greg told Katie that he loved her but Katie wanted to the I love you for the final day and that disappointed Greg.

The next day, Greg went to see Katie in her room to talk her about their date. He told her that he felt like she dismissed his feelings when he told her that he loved her and she was sorry for that. He told her that he reached his breaking point and they cried together because of the situation.

Greg expressed his frustration over the process and could not accept that Katie wasn't fully committed to their relationship despite him giving her everything he has to offer. Katie defended herself and at one point, Greg left her. The fight affected Katie as well as she went back to the hotel and cried in her room.

Co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe then asked Katie if she regretted letting him go. Now that she lost Greg after Michael, Katie felt like things were backfiring again. She asked Kaitlyn that she wanted to book her flight home.