 
 

Priyanka Chopra to Continue Efforts in Supporting Children as Bulgari Global Ambassador

Priyanka Chopra to Continue Efforts in Supporting Children as Bulgari Global Ambassador
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining the former 'Quantico' star as part of the Italian luxury brand's family is Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, who is appointed as its North American Ambassador.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has been snapped up as a new global ambassador by bosses at Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

The White Tiger" star shared the news on Sunday, August 1 on Instagram, alongside photos of her wearing two diamond-studded rings and a gold necklace from the line, known for its high end jewellery and accessories.

But it's not all about the bling for the former beauty pageant winner - Priyanka's a big fan of Bulgari chiefs' philanthropic work for the charity Save The Children too.

"I endeavor to align myself with brands that recognize their immense social responsibility," she said in a statement. "Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work."

The company also admits that "India holds a special place in our hearts at Bvlgari." The chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin says, "It doesn't only offer us a continuous source of inspiration, but this rich, incredible land provides us with some of the most precious gems of nature to craft our creations, from jewellery to fragrances."

  See also...

Jean adds, "I'm beyond excited that Priyanka is joining our family. I'm sure that together we will develop exciting projects, with a significant social impact."

And Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has also signed on to join Priyanka as a brand ambassador.

"Beyond excited to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family! I'm incredibly proud to become the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador," wrote the "Baby Driver" standout on Instagram last week (ends Jul 30).

"I want to thank BVLGARI for the great honor to be part of such an iconic Italian brand," Gonzalez added.

Past Bulgari models include Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt.

You can share this post!

Nikki Bella Thanks Baby Boy for Being an Answered Prayer in Sweet 1st Birthday Tribute

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Greg Leaves After Reaching His 'Breaking Point' After Hometowns
Related Posts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Engagement Anniversary by Sharing Proposal Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 3rd Engagement Anniversary by Sharing Proposal Pics

Priyanka Chopra Applauded for Seemingly Ignoring Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra Applauded for Seemingly Ignoring Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra Proud to Be Max Factor's New Global Ambassador

Priyanka Chopra Proud to Be Max Factor's New Global Ambassador

Priyanka Chopra Longs to Exude 'Quiet Confidence and Total competence' Like Her Mom

Priyanka Chopra Longs to Exude 'Quiet Confidence and Total competence' Like Her Mom

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive