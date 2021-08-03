Priyanka Chopra to Continue Efforts in Supporting Children as Bulgari Global Ambassador

Instagram Celebrity

Joining the former 'Quantico' star as part of the Italian luxury brand's family is Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, who is appointed as its North American Ambassador.

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has been snapped up as a new global ambassador by bosses at Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

The White Tiger" star shared the news on Sunday, August 1 on Instagram, alongside photos of her wearing two diamond-studded rings and a gold necklace from the line, known for its high end jewellery and accessories.

But it's not all about the bling for the former beauty pageant winner - Priyanka's a big fan of Bulgari chiefs' philanthropic work for the charity Save The Children too.

"I endeavor to align myself with brands that recognize their immense social responsibility," she said in a statement. "Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work."

The company also admits that "India holds a special place in our hearts at Bvlgari." The chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin says, "It doesn't only offer us a continuous source of inspiration, but this rich, incredible land provides us with some of the most precious gems of nature to craft our creations, from jewellery to fragrances."

Jean adds, "I'm beyond excited that Priyanka is joining our family. I'm sure that together we will develop exciting projects, with a significant social impact."

And Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has also signed on to join Priyanka as a brand ambassador.

"Beyond excited to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family! I'm incredibly proud to become the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador," wrote the "Baby Driver" standout on Instagram last week (ends Jul 30).

"I want to thank BVLGARI for the great honor to be part of such an iconic Italian brand," Gonzalez added.

Past Bulgari models include Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt.