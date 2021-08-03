Ellen Pompeo Likely to Focus on Starting Business Instead of Acting After 'Grey's Anatomy'

ABC/Richard Cartwright Celebrity

When talking about her future, the Meredith Grey depicter admits she has no desire to go through the long days on sets anymore after she leaves her hit series.

AceShowbiz - Ellen Pompeo is considering turning her back on acting after her hit show "Grey's Anatomy" ends.

Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey on the medical drama since it debuted in 2005, is already looking forward to pursuing a different career path after she leaves the series.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," she told InStyle's "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast on Monday, August 2.

"I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

The actress is tired of the long days on sets that are part of being the star of a television series.

"The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," she explained. "Sitting around in trailers, travelling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs [assistant directors] knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart."

One thing that is exciting Ellen right now is her new podcast, "Tell Me".

"[I thought], 'Let me go out there and do something I've never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven't for so long. If it fails, it fails, but at least I'm trying something new.' "

She is currently one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, earning $20 million a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In May Pompeo, who also serves as a producer on "Grey's Anatomy", signed a one-year deal to return for the 18th season after "lengthy" negotiations. It's not yet known if the series will have a 19th season.