Matt Damon Backtracks on Using 'F-Slur' Confession After Backlash: 'I Do Not Use Slurs of Any Kind'

WENN Celebrity

In a new statement explaining his previous admission that he retired the 'f-slur' after his daughter wrote a long 'treatise,' the 'Stillwater' actor claims he never used the word in 'personal life.'

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has denied that he ever used slurs of any kind after admitting that he only stopped using the f-word months ago. Clarifying his previous statements, the actor said that the word he meant was part of a line of dialogue in one of his old movies, and not used in his personal life.

In a lengthy statement released to Variety on Monday, August 2, the 50-year-old said, "During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made - though by no means completed - since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word 'f*g' used on the street before I knew what it even referred to."

Breaking down his conversation with his daughter, he divulged further, "I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly. To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about the extent to which that word would have been painful to someone in the LGBTQ+ community regardless of how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her but thrilled at her passion, values and desire for social justice."

"The Martian" star went on explaining, "I have never called anyone 'f****t' in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use slurs of any kind." He claimed, "I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself 'one of the good guys'. And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community."

During his interview with Sunday Times, Matt said he recently "retired" the offensive term after he made a joke that caused his daughter to write a "long, beautiful treatise." He recalled, "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application. I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

The star of the "Bourne" movie franchise went on to say, "I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You'!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Matt later caught the heat for his confession, with fellow actor Billy Eichner tweeting, "I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with."