'America's Got Talent': Nightbirde Unable to Continue After Her Cancer Took Turn for the Worse

Simon Cowell's golden buzzer in the reality TV competition is saddened that her 'dream come true' is over, but she still plans for her future and promises to be better soon.

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cancer-stricken "America's Got Talent" contestant Nightbirde has dropped out of the reality TV competition to focus on her health battle.

The singer, real name Jane Marczewski, shared the sad news on her Facebook account on Monday, August 2, revealing her "dream come true" is over - for now.

"Sharing my heart with the world on 'AGT' has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

The singer admitted her cancer "has taken a turn for the worse", but she still has hope.

"The fight with cancer is demanding all my energy and attention," she added. "I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of 'AGT'."

"Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it - but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."

Nightbirde performed her original song, "It's OK", all about her health struggles, when she auditioned for the show in June, telling judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel she had cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver, and had been given only a two per cent chance of surviving.

After the emotional performance, Cowell used his Golden Buzzer to put Nightbirde straight into the live finals.

"I was absolutely mesmerized," Cowell told People.com in June. "She's an amazing person with an incredible talent and she's truly an inspiration. I pushed my Golden Buzzer for Nightbirde because everything about her audition was really special. Her voice was absolutely stunning and performing her original song after she told us what she was going through with her cancer, it really moved me. This was a very, very special moment."