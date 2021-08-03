Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Divorced Months After Announcing End of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The Microsoft co-founder and his ex-wife, who share three children together, announced back in May that they have made the decision to part ways after 27 years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce.

Melinda filed for divorce from the Microsoft co-founder in May 2021, just a few months before the finalization.

In early May, the estranged couple broke news of their separation via Twitter. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," their statement read.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the pair continued as referring to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation they founded in 2000.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," their statement continued. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The reason behind the split was reportedly Bill's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life ahead of standing trial for sex trafficking charges, which first came to light in 2017.

According to TMZ, the software mogul is worth about $130 billion, which could net over $65 billion for his now ex-wife in the divorce settlement.

The Gates married in 1994 and share children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

In the wake of his separation from Melinda, Bill confirmed reports that he had an affair with a Microsoft employee. Through his representative, the 65-year-old admitted, "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably." Still, the rep insisted that Bill's decision to resign from the company had nothing to do with the affair.