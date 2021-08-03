Biz Markie's Widow Blown Away by The Obamas' Heartfelt Condolence Letter

Instagram/WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

During a memorial service that was livestreamed on BET network, Tara Davis expresses her gratitude to Barack and Michelle Obama for their kind words after her rapper husband's passing.

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were among the first people to send their condolences to Biz Markie's widow after his death last month (July 16, 2021).

The rapper's widow, Tara Davis, thanked the former President and First Lady for their kind words during a memorial service on Monday, August 2, which was livestreamed on U.S. cable network BET.

"Biz was super special. He brought joy to everyone," said Tara. "Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, they sent me a heartfelt letter. Averi [Tara's daughter] and I were blown away that they took the time out to send their condolences about the loss of our loved one. That's the kind of person Biz was."

Civil rights leader Revd. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the memorial, while stars like Fat Joe and LL Cool J made appearances at the solemn event, held at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts in New York.

"Just a Friend" star Markie died in a Baltimore, Maryland hospital of complications from Type 2 diabetes. At the time, his manager Jenni Izumi shared the sad news through a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away."

"We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time," Jenni continued. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years."