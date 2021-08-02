 
 

Kelly Dodd Spotted at Gay Club Following Backlash Over Transphobic Remarks

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is accompanied by her husband Rick Leventhal when partying at the Orange County gay bar Strut.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Dodd wanted to prove that she's not against LGBTQ+ community. Days after drawing backlash over her transphobic remarks, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was spotted hanging out at a gay club.

The 45-year-old reality star was accompanied by her husband Rick Leventhal while hitting the Orange County gay bar Strut over the weekend. According to Radar, the couple was seen in the VIP booth being served drinks while taking in the DJ set.

The news arrived just days after Kelly was accused of making transphobic comments in a Cameo video. After she got paid $100 to give someone named Jennifer a birthday shout-out, the TV personality said, "This is Jennifer 'she/her,' I don't get this."

"You're either a boy or a girl, OK? You're born a girl or a boy. I don't get it. You're Jennifer," the mother of one continued. "I'm sorry, I don't give a f**k."

Kelly has since come under fire. Having caught wind of the criticism, she clarified in an Instagram video, "I've been doing Cameos now for two years and I never saw the pronoun thing before."

Nothing that it was "the first time [she] saw a reference of he/him/she/they/them," Kelly elaborated, "I grew up, I grew up in Arizona with people who were born a boy and a girl and maybe a hermaphrodite here and there." She added, "When I was reading the Cameo I saw the pronouns and we'd been drinking and I was just reacting in my own raw and unfiltered way."

"I want to be very, very clear about this. That I accept everyone for who they are," Kelly went on explaining. "I accept everyone for who they want to be and who they believe themselves to be and I don't hate on anyone. I'm not transphobic. I was just unfamiliar with the language."

"If you want me to be tolerant, then you also need to be tolerant of me," Kelly told his followers. "That's only fair. And I'm learning and I'm growing and maybe you can help me with this." Along with her clip, she captioned, "My Cameo controversy. Please listen to my side with an open mind ! Thank you."

