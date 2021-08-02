Shailene Woodley Reveals She 'Used to Get Offended' by 'Hippy of Hollywood' Mockery

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

During a new candid interview, 'The Divergent Series: Allegiant' actress admits that she doesn't 'take offense' at being called 'The Hippy of Hollywood' only if it means 'people are going to learn some things.'

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley is taking a look back at the time she was called the "Hippy of Hollywood." In a new interview, "The Fault in Our Stars" actress revealed that she actually "used to get offended" by the mockery.

"I mean, I used to get offended by that," the 29-year-old actress said during a candid interview with the Observer Magazine. The "Divergent" star went on to share how she felt about the "Hippy of Hollywood" mockery now, "But now I'm just like, 'Great, you want to call me a hippy? So many things about the hippy movement were f**king beautiful, I'm all about it.' "

Shailene, who is engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, continued, "When I was talking about these things 10 or 15 years ago, it was before people knew what environmentalism was. The most environmental thing you could do then was recycle." The "Big Little Lies" alum added, "There wasn't a lot of narrative around these things. So of course you're going to be ostracised in some way, be labelled as 'other,' because it's not mainstream."

"Now? Every single f**king influencer or model or CEO is talking about this!" Shailene explained further. She then noted that she is no longer offended by the mockery. "Look, I don't take offense at being called 'The Hippy of Hollywood' if it means one or two people are going to learn some things," she said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shailene also reflected on her insecurities and self-doubt during her mid-twenties. "The Last Letter from Your Lover" star told the publication, "I was so strong-headed and free-willed, so rooted in the core of who I was." She continued recalling, "But in my mid-20s I went through a couple of years feeling insecure about the choices I was making, believing the opinions of others a little bit too much, not staying on my path."

"I had a couple of years where comparison was really detrimental to my mental health," Shailene opened up further. She then revealed that she was once occupied by thoughts like, "Am I eating the right f**king breakfast foods? Is this what I want to do? Am I this enough? Am I that enough?" On how her attitude has changed now, she said, "Life had felt good, pretty solid, and I'd been unwavering in who I am."