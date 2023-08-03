 

Rudy Giuliani Calls Matt Damon Anti-Gay Slur in Shocking Audio Transcripts From Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

The former New York mayor accused the 'Oppenheimer' star of being gay during an exchange with his former staffer in transcripts submitted by Noelle Dunphy, who is suing the 79-year-old for alleged sexual abuse.

AceShowbiz - Rudy Giuliani has been caught making a shocking comment on Matt Damon as he's currently battling a sexual abuse lawsuit for a former employee. The former New York City mayor has been uncovered to have used an anti-gay slur against the actor in audio transcripts which were entered into the legal record on Wednesday, August 2.

In the transcripts of recordings made by Noelle Dunphy, the 79-year-old used a discriminatory slur for gay people, insulted Jews and had a number of horny interactions with her. In conversations with Dunphy, Giuliani also admitted to an affair with alleged former mistress Maria Ryan.

One transcription included in the filing was from an alleged exchange between Giuliani and Dunphy on March 12, 2019, during which he insulted Damon. "Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities?" she asked, to which he replied, "Ain't too many. Brad, not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him."

Dunphy guessed Bradley Cooper, but he was stumped on the actor's name before she noted how Damon is "very liberal." Giuliani responded, "No, Matt Damon is a - Matt Damon is a f*g. Matt Damon is also 5'2, Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo."

Giuliani was also heard making lewd remarks to Dunphy. "Come here, big t*ts. Come here, big t*ts . Your t*ts belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my t*ts. I want to claim my t*ts," he said.

Dunphy filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani earlier this year accusing him of rape and sexual abuse, which he denied. He said the two were in a brief consensual relationship, and anything more than that was flat-out false. He said allegations about romantic affairs, discriminatory remarks and his "supposed sexual proclivities" regarding Dunphy were false and meant to "portray Mr. Giuliani as a sexual deviant."

Dunphy's lawyer Justin Kelton stands by the allegations. He said that multiple recordings exist to back them up. "For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Dunphy is in possession of multiple additional recordings that prove her allegations about these matters, but submits only a handful of straightforward examples in the interest of efficiency and economy," Kelton wrote in a motion.

