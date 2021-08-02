 
 

Kyle Kuzma's Stolen SUV Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase

Kyle Kuzma's Stolen SUV Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase
The suspect who drives the NBA star's Chevy Tahoe SUV is eventually taken into police custody despite suffering an apparent leg injury after hitting a cop car.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Kuzma may need to buy a new car. It was reported that the NBA star's Chevy Tahoe SUV got stolen somewhere in Hollywood and crashed following a high-speed joyride.

The vehicle was stolen on early Sunday, August 1 and "became involved in a police pursuit around 1:30 A.M.," according to TMZ. The suspect reportedly hit a police car during the chase and crashed into a gate at Belmont High School in Westlake.

The suspect was then taken into police custody and sent to a hospital to be treated for an apparent leg injury. One officer was also rushed to the hospital after suffering minor injuries. Law enforcements claimed that the suspect will "be booked on a number of charges."

It is unknown whether the SUV was stolen in Kyle's house or somewhere else. However, the professional basketball player reportedly had nothing to do with the incident despite having his name registered as the owner. According to TMZ, his manager is the primary driver and the one who filed the police report.

The news arrived just days after the former Laker was traded to the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Following his departure, he penned on Instagram, "Man oh man where do I begin??? Lakeshow we've had a journey. I was 21 and just a young pup coming here and you guys opened up your arms openly and accepted me into the LA community!"

"Coming into to this league I told Robby, Jeanie and Magic that all I wanted to do here is help be apart of something special and help be apart one of those banners (now) 17 banners and dammit we did it!" Kyle added. "I wouldn't change anything about my journey everything has been a lesson to me! Ive learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever do it on earth while being in LA and now it's time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who I say I am... LUV LA I'm a laker for life."

