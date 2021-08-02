'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Hayes Grier Arrested for Leaving Robbery Victim With Brain Damage

Celebrity

The former Vine star is sent behind bars after brutally assaulting a man, leaving the alleged victim with a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head and hearing loss.

AceShowbiz - Hayes Grier is in serious trouble with the law. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum has been arrested and sent to a Mecklenburg County jail in North California after leaving a robbery victim with brain damage.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 21-year-old was sent behind bars on Friday, July 30. The former Vine star was booked after a warrant was issued to extradite him from his Encino, California home.

Hayes was accused of brutally assaulting a man and then stealing his $1,200 cell phone. Per the warrant, a judge found preliminary evidence linking the Mooresville, North Carolina native to the alleged attack, in which the victim was seriously injured.

The attack was said to have left the alleged victim with a broken left orbital bone, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head, hearing loss and more, according to police reports. The influencer was then arrested for common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the cops, there was another person named Luke Foushee that they claimed Hayes conspired with to commit this alleged crime. However, it seemed that he hasn't been arrested yet.

Hayes was reportedly released after posting $17,500 bail later that night. He was also set to face a judge on Monday morning, August 2, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Hayes gained his fame back in 2013 for his series of Vine videos alongside his brother Nash before the platform was shuttered. Since then, he has moved over to Instagram and YouTube. He currently has 5.6 million Instagram followers and 880,000 YouTube subscribers.

The social media star was also the second-youngest contestant to ever appear on ABC's long-running show "Dancing with the Stars" when he was paired with pro dancer Emma Slater during season 21. The pair made it to week 7 before they were eliminated.