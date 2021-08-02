'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa on Getting Engaged to Taran Gray Peirson: It's Like a Dream

Instagram Celebrity

The happy news arrives after the 40-year-old TV personality and the music producer celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet Instagram post back in June.

AceShowbiz - Former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jo De La Rosa is a soon-to-be bride. On Saturday, July 31, the TV personality took to her social media account to break the news that she's now engaged to her boyfriend Taran Gray Peirson.

"Still feel like I'm dreaming," so the 40-year-old star wrote on her Instagram page alongside a picture of herself and her now-fiance cuddling on the bed. "the morning after but last night, I said yes."

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from "The Penthouse" actress' friends and fans. "AHHHH JO!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!" one follower said. Another one added, "Whattttttttt congrats congrats congrats." A comment also read, "Omg Jo!!!!! Congrats love so happy for you!!!"

Taran, meanwhile, shared a better look at Jo's diamond ring on his own page. "Jo Peirson has a nice 'ring' to it," the music producer cheekily captioned a snap featuring Jo rocking her new bling.

Just recently, the couple celebrated their 1-year anniversary of dating. Taran penned a heartfelt message to commemorate the day, writing in a June 10 post, "Exactly a year ago I met this gorgeous, hilarious, spontaneous, gentle, God loving woman. She's proof that if you're patient enough, and you take wise advice from your friends along the way, you'll find your unicorn."

"My world is crazy, it's fast, it's constantly in 'go' mode. @jodelarosaa has gifted me a year of encouragement, inspiration, and rest that I never really wanted but absolutely enjoy with her," he continued gushing. "God knew what I needed better than I did. Happy anniversary sweetheart, let's change the date next year."

Jo responded to the sweet tribute in the comment section. "Awww, baby! Happy anniversary love!! I can't wait for more years with you to come!! I love you so much!!" so she wrote.