Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

The ice hockey player, meanwhile, denies that he bets on his team San Jose Sharks' game, accusing his '[soon-to-be-ex-wife]' Anna Kane of 'trying to destroy [his] career.'

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Evander Kane's wife has taken a step to make their separation legal. Anna Kane, who accused the ice hockey player of gambling following their split, reportedly has filed for divorce for him.

Anna submitted the divorce papers on July 16. According to court documents obtained by Radar, she used her full name and noted that she and Evander have one minor child called Kensington. The athlete has yet to respond to the divorce filing and no hearing has been scheduled.

Days later, Anna made serious allegations against her estranged husband, suggesting that he bets on his team San Jose Sharks' game. "How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he's obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this," she first penned on Instagram Story.

"Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?" she continued in a follow-up post. She then shared a screenshot of her DM to model Mara Teigen, whom Evander dated prior to his marriage. Anna accused Mara of being Evander's mistress.

"So do u feel good about yourself f**king my husband when I'm at home pregnant and he can't even give me money to buy my daughter formula?" so read her message. "Do you feel amazing with him? After he cheated on you so much that you broke up now you can do this to another woman?"

"Crazy he said how ugly you were and how much surgery you had...And how you had old rich sugar daddies while you were together?" she further fumed. "He cheated on you so much and you back to him? I'm shocked."

After Anna brought up her allegations, the National Hockey League announced on Saturday, July 31 that they are investigating the matter. On the next day, Evander took to social media to fire back at his "estranged wife and [soon-to-be-ex-wife]."

"I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game," he declared. "The facts are I personally had my best season of the my career last year and was the most consistent I've been throughout any season, I'm proud of that. I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged."

Evander further explained in another post, "I love my daughter. I will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible." He continued, "I have always made sure her mother has had everything she's needed and more. I have tried to de-escalate our divorce issues and be as civil and calm as anyone in this position could."

"I have tried to set up FaceTime calls and visits with her. I have had some FaceTime calls but not every day as I would like to because of being restricted by her mom," the 30-year-old elaborated. "She has refused me to see her and has unfortunately tried to use my daughter as leverage. I will continue to always take care of my family that goes without question."