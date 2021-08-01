Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

WENN Celebrity

The Blondie lead vocalist found it 'wonderful' to finally be able to 'embrace [her] friends and have them over for a meal' as she marked her 76th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Debbie Harry was "very touched" to see people at her 76th birthday party as she emerged from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blondie frontwoman was able to celebrate her special day with friends earlier this month and she admitted it was "wonderful" to finally see her pals in person after spending so much time in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said of her "little party," "I finally got to see people properly. I was very touched and emotional about it. It was wonderful just being able to embrace my friends and have them over for a meal."

The "Hanging on the Telephone" hitmaker has been mourning the loss of some friends, including producer Hal Willner, after they lost their lives to COVID-19.

She told British newspaper The Sun, "Tragically, I've lost some people to the virus. Including Hal Willner, one of the most talented music people ever," adding "the statistics were staggering in New York" in the early stages of the pandemic but she's thankful the city had such strong leadership.

She said, "I'm so grateful for Governor Cuomo going on air every night being strong, encouraging and honest."

"We were so fortunate to have him standing up to Washington's political empire. He was fighting for us, the city... when it was completely scary."

"My friends in London say it's been the same in the U.K. though some were fortunate enough to leave the city and move to higher ground, so to speak."

The "Call Me" hitmaker returned to the stage in the city's Battery Park last month and it was a special moment for the star.

She said, "This was on the day that the mask mandate was lifted and I'll just never forget the feeling. It was only seven or eight songs but it was very meaningful to me."

Meanwhile, despite her advancing years, Debbie has no plans to retire.

"To be creative and to keep that part of my brain going is essential and as I get older. I just want to feel that side of life and feel that I am contributing somehow to my own well-being. Music is my life force."

"And I've had so much support from family, friends and fans that I can't think of any other way. What else would I do? Become a race car driver?"