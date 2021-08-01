 
 

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single
Instagram
Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards are celebrating as they have songs within the top 10 for more weeks than any other girl group in UK chart history.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix have made history as the first girl band to rack up 100 weeks in the Officials Singles Chart top 10.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards set another historic record with the release of this week's Official Singles Chart on Friday (30Jul21), as they have now had songs within the top 10 for more weeks than any other girl group in UK chart history.

"Heartbreak Anthem", the band's song with Galantis and David Guetta, placed at number seven this week, earning the group their 100th week in the top 10 across all of their releases.

Leigh-Anne told fans via OfficialCharts.com, "Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys. You never fail to blow us away - you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

  See also...

A collective 100 weeks in the top 10 far exceeds any other girl group in UK chart history, with their closest competitors being Girls Aloud on 61 weeks, followed by iconic Motown group The Supremes at 59 weeks, Sugababes at 57 weeks, and Spice Girls on 50 weeks.

For Little Mix - who were formerly completed by fourth member Jesy Nelson before her departure last year - the historic achievement comes just a few months after they also became the first girl group ever to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards.

In their acceptance speech at the time, they said, "It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We've seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever."

"The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn't just for us, it's for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands… this one's for you."

You can share this post!

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Shakira's Sons Play Both Music and Football Just Like Famous Mom and Dad
Related Posts
Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Perrie Edwards Unhappy to Dress Up as Guy for Little Mix's New Music Video

Perrie Edwards Unhappy to Dress Up as Guy for Little Mix's New Music Video

Little Mix Reveal They Undergo Therapy Together

Little Mix Reveal They Undergo Therapy Together

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid