Shakira's Sons Play Both Music and Football Just Like Famous Mom and Dad

According to the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, little Sasha and Milan won't decide between music or sports because the two young boys love doing both of them.

Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shakira's sons "oscillate" between music and football like their famous parents.

The Colombian singer is married to soccer star Gerard Pique, and speaking to Ross King on ITV morning show "Lorraine", Shakira admitted their sons, Sasha and Milan, won't decide between music or sports as they love doing both of them

Asked whether the boys prefer music or football, Shakira said, "They oscillate - the eldest is very sporty, but he's very musical, he just doesn't know it. He tells me, 'Mom, remember I'm a football person, do not get confused. Yeah, I play the drums, but I'm a football person.' "

"He just wants to leave things clear for me and not create hopes. They're very sweet, sweet boys and we're very happy being parents and also very tired!"

Meanwhile the singer is enjoying making new music again after struggling to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakira explained, "It was hard to make music, being isolated from everybody, but now that it is a little safer to be in a room with collaborators, I'm seizing the opportunity and I feel like a horse that's running wild after being for so long in a box."

During the chat the singer avoided being questioned about the alleged tax fraud case she is facing.

On Thursday (29Jul21), a Spanish judge recommended the case go to trial after ruling there is "sufficient evidence of criminality" against the Colombian pop star.

The singer was charged in 2019 with not paying $17.2 million (14.5 million euros) (£12.3 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June, 2019, and her aides insisted she immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by Spanish tax officials.

Shakira faces a fine and possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.