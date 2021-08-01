 
 

Shakira's Sons Play Both Music and Football Just Like Famous Mom and Dad

Shakira's Sons Play Both Music and Football Just Like Famous Mom and Dad
Instagram
Celebrity

According to the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, little Sasha and Milan won't decide between music or sports because the two young boys love doing both of them.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shakira's sons "oscillate" between music and football like their famous parents.

The Colombian singer is married to soccer star Gerard Pique, and speaking to Ross King on ITV morning show "Lorraine", Shakira admitted their sons, Sasha and Milan, won't decide between music or sports as they love doing both of them

Asked whether the boys prefer music or football, Shakira said, "They oscillate - the eldest is very sporty, but he's very musical, he just doesn't know it. He tells me, 'Mom, remember I'm a football person, do not get confused. Yeah, I play the drums, but I'm a football person.' "

"He just wants to leave things clear for me and not create hopes. They're very sweet, sweet boys and we're very happy being parents and also very tired!"

Meanwhile the singer is enjoying making new music again after struggling to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  See also...

Shakira explained, "It was hard to make music, being isolated from everybody, but now that it is a little safer to be in a room with collaborators, I'm seizing the opportunity and I feel like a horse that's running wild after being for so long in a box."

During the chat the singer avoided being questioned about the alleged tax fraud case she is facing.

On Thursday (29Jul21), a Spanish judge recommended the case go to trial after ruling there is "sufficient evidence of criminality" against the Colombian pop star.

The singer was charged in 2019 with not paying $17.2 million (14.5 million euros) (£12.3 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June, 2019, and her aides insisted she immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by Spanish tax officials.

Shakira faces a fine and possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.

You can share this post!

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time
Related Posts
Shakira Could Face Jail Time as Tax Fraud Case Is Heading for Possible Trial

Shakira Could Face Jail Time as Tax Fraud Case Is Heading for Possible Trial

Shakira Defended by Fans from 'Prostitute' Banner Ahead of Boyfriend's Soccer Match

Shakira Defended by Fans from 'Prostitute' Banner Ahead of Boyfriend's Soccer Match

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family