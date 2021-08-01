Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

WENN Movie

The 'Bourne Identity' actor is overwhelmed with emotions as he's back in theater to premiere his new film 'Stillwater' at the Cannes International Film Festival.

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon got emotional being back in a movie theatre.

The actor was overcome with emotion at the premiere of his new movie "Stillwater" at the Cannes Film Festival, as he sat down with guests to preview the film for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

A video from inside the theatre showed him and the cast receiving a standing ovation for five minutes, during which time he got emotional at seeing so many people packed into the theatre again.

Asked by Variety what made him cry, he said, "The feeling of being in a movie theatre again and how much I missed that, and why we do that."

"It was a great reminder that we need to go as a community of strangers and turn the lights off and have this experience all at the same time together."

"There's something beautiful and valuable about that. I just kind of got overwhelmed in the moment because I just hadn't done that in almost two years. It was great. I was happy. I was just very moved by it."

"Stillwater" is also supported by Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin.

The movie came out in theaters only a month after Damon's other new film "No Sudden Move" was released on streaming service. The crime thriller stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, and Jon Hamm while Matt Damon has an uncredited role.

The Jason Bourne depicter will also reunite with his best buddy Ben Affleck in historical drama "The Last Duel" and make a guest appearance in "Thor: Love and Thunder".